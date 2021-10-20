More

    Premier League – Newcastle ask fans not to wear traditional Arab clothes

    Sports


    St. James’ Park and its surroundings have recently been the scene of popular jubilation after the takeover by PCP Capital Partners, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. To pay homage to, and no doubt welcome, the new owners, some Magpies fans have taken to wearing traditional Arab dresses and headwear. Images that the club no longer wish to see reproduced, making it known in a press release.

    Newcastle and ‘the requirement of good repute’: How the Premier League accepted the unacceptable

    None of the new owners was in any way offended by those fans who celebrated in this way. This gesture was taken in a positive way and as a sign of welcome, put the press release. However, the possibility exists that dressing this way is culturally unappreciated and may offend other people. All visitors are, as always, encouraged to wear whatever their culture or religion requires them to wear.It remains to be seen whether this appeal will be heard.


    Premier League

    It was inescapable: Bruce leaves Newcastle

    8 HOURS AGO

    Premier League

    Doucouré absent for an indefinite period

    Yesterday At 4:35 PM

    Premier League

    In the Premier League, 68% of players are fully vaccinated against Covid

    Yesterday At 4:31 PM


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articlesurprise resignation of the president of the German Federal Bank, figure of monetary orthodoxy
    Next articleSamsung unveils colors in shambles

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC