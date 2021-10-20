Premier League – Newcastle ask fans not to wear traditional Arab clothes

St. James’ Park and its surroundings have recently been the scene of popular jubilation after the takeover by PCP Capital Partners, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. To pay homage to, and no doubt welcome, the new owners, some Magpies fans have taken to wearing traditional Arab dresses and headwear. Images that the club no longer wish to see reproduced, making it known in a press release.

Newcastle and ‘the requirement of good repute’: How the Premier League accepted the unacceptable

“None of the new owners was in any way offended by those fans who celebrated in this way. This gesture was taken in a positive way and as a sign of welcome, put the press release. However, the possibility exists that dressing this way is culturally unappreciated and may offend other people. All visitors are, as always, encouraged to wear whatever their culture or religion requires them to wear.It remains to be seen whether this appeal will be heard.





Premier League It was inescapable: Bruce leaves Newcastle 8 HOURS AGO

Premier League Doucouré absent for an indefinite period Yesterday At 4:35 PM