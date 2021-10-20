Presidential 2022: Republicans display the unity of the right

POLICY – Smile, you are displayed. This Tuesday, October 19, the six candidates at the primary of the right to Congress of Republicans gathered in rue de Vaugirard at the initiative of the president of the right-wing party, Christian Jacob. Objective of this immortalized breakfast, to show the unity of the six contenders for the LR nomination, while two of them, Valerie Pécresse and Xavier Bertrand, agreed to take back their card to facilitate the gathering.
By their side around coffees and pastries, Michel Barnier, Éric Ciotti, Philippe Juvin and Denis Payre. “It is united and united that we will win. It is in this unanimously shared state of mind that everyone engages in this campaign, ”insisted Christian Jacob, as if to drive out the old demons of the right, a political family familiar with internal wars.
This morning I gathered the candidates for #LRCongress.
It is united and united that we will win.
It is in this unanimously shared state of mind that everyone is getting involved in this campaign. pic.twitter.com/qf9vt8vw9P
– Christian JACOB (@ ChJacob77) October 19, 2021
Note that, for the moment, the solutions proposed by Christian Jacob for the presidential election are bearing fruit. The deputy for Seine-et-Marne has in fact avoided the risk of a fratricidal war which could have sealed the fate of the right and succeeded in bringing back into the fold of the Republicans activists who had rather tended to desert.
According to a count made by party treasurer Daniel Fasquelle cited by France Televisions, the formula of this closed primary caused an influx of members on rue du Vaugirard: 14,000 additional memberships in three weeks. ”At this rate, we will be around 115,000 members on December 4th. We were said to be dying, but we are proving the opposite ”, congratulates the HuffPost the mayor of Touquet. When you look at where the party started from, it deserves a little coffee.
Also on The HuffPost: Republicans opt for closed primary