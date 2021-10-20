Presidential 2022: Republicans display the unity of the right

POLICY – Smile, you are displayed. This Tuesday, October 19, the six candidates at the primary of the right to Congress of Republicans gathered in rue de Vaugirard at the initiative of the president of the right-wing party, Christian Jacob. Objective of this immortalized breakfast, to show the unity of the six contenders for the LR nomination, while two of them, Valerie Pécresse and Xavier Bertrand, agreed to take back their card to facilitate the gathering.

By their side around coffees and pastries, Michel Barnier, Éric Ciotti, Philippe Juvin and Denis Payre. “It is united and united that we will win. It is in this unanimously shared state of mind that everyone engages in this campaign, ”insisted Christian Jacob, as if to drive out the old demons of the right, a political family familiar with internal wars.