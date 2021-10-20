Presidential 2022: Xavier Bertrand connects the about-faces on the LR Congress

THE REPUBLICANS – The activists have something to get lost in concerning the participation of Xavier Bertrand to the LR Congress and its debates. Candidate declared to the presidential Since last March, the former Minister of Labor has changed his mind several times in less than 10 days. There are now no less than three half-turns.

As you can see in our video at the top of the article, the current president of the Hauts-de-France Regional Council declared since the announcement of his candidacy that he would not participate in the primary of the right. “The primary is none of my business,” he even replied to Sonia Mabrouk’s microphone on Europe 1 on August 23. “I think that the common sense of the French will enlighten the policy and that in the end, there will be only one candidate from the right and the center”, he justified.

But the decisions of the party, and of its main rivals in the race to the right, finally presented it with a fait accompli. “Yes, I will participate in this congress”, first about-face, last October 11 with this announcement on TF1’s 8 p.m. newscast. “The Republicans ruled out the primary, I said my opposition. The activists and members have heard this message, I thank them for it. This congress is the only way to have as quickly as possible a single candidate from the right and the center ”, he had nevertheless made up for it.





Xavier Bertrand, his membership card and the televised debates

But the backtracking didn’t stop there. Because another problem: to participate in the LR Congress you must be a member. Xavier Bertrand left the party in 2017 because of differences with the then leadership of Laurent Wauquiez. If he had said on Tuesday, October 12 that he would not take back his membership card, three days later, the 56-year-old changed his mind again.

The president of LR, Christian Jacob, “clarified things, in the name of consistency and clarity, I will take part in the vote and therefore will join the party again,” said Xavier Bertrand according to these reported comments.

Same turnaround for the question televised debates. “If I don’t participate in the primary, it is not to participate in the debates of the primary.” he said at the microphone of BFMTV on September 7th. Also invoking the 20H news of France 2, his desire to avoid a confrontation congress. “I am not going to be in competition with those with whom I want to rule the country.”

Here again, Xavier Bertrand has changed his mind, the Republicans will organize four televised debates between all the candidates for the nomination of the party for the presidential one before the congress of December 4. Xavier Bertrand will debate well with Valerie Pécresse, Michel Barnier, Eric Ciotti, Philippe Juvin and Denis Payre. The first debate will take place on November 8 on LCI, RTL and Le Figaro.

