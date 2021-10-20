Price of fuel, 3rd dose, François Hollande: what to remember from Gabriel Attal’s press point

the essential

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal held a press conference after the Council of Ministers on Wednesday, October 20.

He reacted to the health situation, the surge in fuel prices or the release of François Hollande's book.

“The risk of an epidemic resumption is real”

The Covid-19 epidemic could resume, according to Gabriel Attal, even if it is still too early to draw any conclusions. “The risk of a real epidemic resumption cannot be excluded”, indicated Gabriel Attal. “We are seeing the beginnings of a slight rebound without being able to speak at this stage of a new wave” with the onset of winter. The number of new positive cases of Covid-19 has increased by 10% in one week in France and the national incidence rate is approaching the alert threshold of 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. It is increasing in all regions, all age groups, especially among the elderly. The virus’s reproduction rate was 1.05 on Tuesday, meaning the epidemic is starting to gain ground again. In hospitals, the number of patients is “low but it is no longer decreasing”. However Gabriel Attal makes it clear that “there is no need to panic”.

The campaign for the 3rd dose must accelerate

With this slight epidemic recovery, the government spokesperson calls for respect for barrier gestures. “We have done well in recent weeks to resist the temptation to rush and lift all the braking measures. We must therefore maintain the barrier gestures and protective tools such as the health pass,” asks Gabriel Attal. This is why an adaptation of the health pass from November 15 is not on the agenda. The government spokesperson took the opportunity to renew his “call for recall”: all the elderly and frail are called upon to receive a third dose of vaccine. More than 6 million people over 65 are affected. Only 2.1 million received a vaccine booster. “It’s too little”, for Gabriel Attal. “Delaying your recall is exposing yourself unnecessarily.”





Third dose and health pass

Could the French who refuse their third dose of Covid-19 vaccine be deprived of a health pass? Response from Gabriel Attal: “It is a track that is gaining ground without any decision having been taken at this stage”. The government will base its decision on the recommendations of the health authorities.

Fuel: measures announced in the coming days

Faced with soaring fuel prices, the government spokesperson confirmed that measures will be announced “in the coming days”. He refused to say which track was favored by the government: fuel check or lower taxes. The latest arbitrations are underway. Gabriel Attal promises “simple, readable, effective measures” to support the French most exposed to fuel increases.

François Hollande’s book

“François Hollande has accustomed us to being very critical of Emmanuel Macron,” reacted the government spokesman after the release of François Hollande’s new book and his harsh criticisms of Emmanuel Macron’s five-year term.

Other announcements by Gabriel Attal at the end of the Council of Ministers:

– The investment component of Ségur de la Santé will benefit 3,000 establishments.

– The current five-year term has seen a 33% increase in the justice budget: “Our first priority will be to build justice closer to our citizens”.

– The dissolution of an association for hateful and anti-Semitic speech has been validated by the Council of Ministers.

– A text which extends the white year for intermittent entertainment workers until December 31, 2021 has been adopted to maintain their rights to unemployment insurance.

– A text on the prevention of communicable diseases in animals was presented.

– Sauvé Report on pedocriminality in the Catholic Church: “The report’s conclusions are edifying and frightening”.