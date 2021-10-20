More

    Prime Audiences: “Koh Lanta” on TF1 beaten once again by France 3 and its TV movie – The M6 ​​film “Red” in front of France 2 – TNT under 620,000

    Yesterday evening, in prime-time, TF1 broadcast the continuation of the new season of “Koh Lanta”, presented by Denis Brogniart. It changes day and now goes from Friday evening to Tuesday evening. They have been writing the history of Koh-Lanta for 20 years. Today, they still want to do battle …

    To confirm their status as a winner or to finally conquer the title that escaped them. But above all, by winning this extraordinary edition, they want to become part of the Koh-Lanta legend! The previous issue had gathered 3,919,000 viewers (20%).

    France 2 proposed “The extraordinary powers of the human body”. For its part, France 3 broadcast “Death is in the meadow” and M6 the film “Red”.


    Death is in the meadow
    19.2% market share

    4,144,000 viewers


    Koh-Lanta, the legend
    19.7% market share

    3,840,000 viewers


    Red
    9.9% market share

    2,046,000 viewers


    The extraordinary powers of the human body
    9.2% market share

    1,905,000 viewers


    Drought in Europe, disaster in sight
    3.3% market share

    752,000 viewers


    The man who killed Liberty Valance
    2.3% market share

    615,000 viewers


    Spanish cuisine
    2.6% market share

    598,000 viewers


    Highway CRS: their daily life at high speed
    2.3% market share


    444,000 viewers


    Camping Paradise
    1.9% market share

    443,000 viewers


    The right to kill
    2.2% market share

    406,000 viewers


    Babylon AD
    1.9% market share

    403,000 viewers


    State of shock
    1.9% market share

    388,000 viewers


    Hawaii 5-0
    1.6% market share

    356,000 viewers


    The secrets of heads of state cars
    1.5% market share

    339,000 viewers


    The hidden side of …
    1.5% market share

    308,000 viewers


    The age of Reason
    1.4% market share

    300,000 viewers


    Snapped: murderous siblings
    0.7% market share

    147,000 viewers


    Alvin and the Chipmunks
    0.5% market share

    110,000 viewers

