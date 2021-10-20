Prime Audiences: “Koh Lanta” on TF1 beaten once again by France 3 and its TV movie – The M6 ​​film “Red” in front of France 2 – TNT under 620,000

Yesterday evening, in prime-time, TF1 broadcast the continuation of the new season of “Koh Lanta”, presented by Denis Brogniart. It changes day and now goes from Friday evening to Tuesday evening. They have been writing the history of Koh-Lanta for 20 years. Today, they still want to do battle …
To confirm their status as a winner or to finally conquer the title that escaped them. But above all, by winning this extraordinary edition, they want to become part of the Koh-Lanta legend! The previous issue had gathered 3,919,000 viewers (20%).
France 2 proposed “The extraordinary powers of the human body”. For its part, France 3 broadcast “Death is in the meadow” and M6 the film “Red”.
Death is in the meadow
19.2% market share
4,144,000 viewers
Koh-Lanta, the legend
19.7% market share
3,840,000 viewers
Red
9.9% market share
2,046,000 viewers
The extraordinary powers of the human body
9.2% market share
1,905,000 viewers
Drought in Europe, disaster in sight
3.3% market share
752,000 viewers
The man who killed Liberty Valance
2.3% market share
615,000 viewers
Spanish cuisine
2.6% market share
598,000 viewers
Highway CRS: their daily life at high speed
2.3% market share
444,000 viewers
Camping Paradise
1.9% market share
443,000 viewers
The right to kill
2.2% market share
406,000 viewers
Babylon AD
1.9% market share
403,000 viewers
State of shock
1.9% market share
388,000 viewers
Hawaii 5-0
1.6% market share
356,000 viewers
The secrets of heads of state cars
1.5% market share
339,000 viewers
The hidden side of …
1.5% market share
308,000 viewers
The age of Reason
1.4% market share
300,000 viewers
Snapped: murderous siblings
0.7% market share
147,000 viewers
Alvin and the Chipmunks
0.5% market share
110,000 viewers
Top market shares