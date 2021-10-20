Prince William says ‘no’ to organize christening of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter in UK – news

Prince William does not seem to want to accept the estrangement of his brother, Prince Harry. According to some sources, it would be at the origin of the refusal for the organization of the baptism of Lilibet in Windsor.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have a long way to go to reconcile with the royal family. One of the first people to be convinced: Prince William. The British might have thought that Queen Elizabeth II would have been the first to complicate the couple’s dealings since the abandonment of their royal titles. However, it is Prince William who would prevent any reconciliation. For the past few weeks, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been trying to ease tensions by organizing the baptism of their last child, Lilibet at Saint George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Prince William decided otherwise and it is he who is at the origin of the refusal of this religious ceremony in London.





Prince Harry’s veto

“Prince William is the one who said ‘no’, according to a very good source. He thought it was really not a good idea“, explained the expert of the royalty Neil Sean to our colleagues of Evening Mag. For her part, Queen Elizabeth II seemed to be ready to welcome her grandson in Windsor. Meghan really wanted her daughter, Lilibet Diana to be baptized in the place where she married her husband, Prince Harry, and where the christening of her first child, Archie, took place. But her plans abruptly came to an end. been turned upside down. Harry and Meghan were both keen to make this comeback and make sure the baptism takes place, especially in front of Her Majesty The Queen “, concluded the specialist. For her part, Kate Middleton would not have tried to change her husband’s mind.

Brothers torn apart

Prince Harry seems to have struggled to forgive his brother Harry since the Megxit affair. He would blame her “to use the royal position to grow its business”. The couple’s interview for Oprah Winfrey did nothing to ease the tensions. “He criticizes the fact that they are profiting from their links with the royal family while they keep blaming her whenever they get the chance “, added the specialist. Last July, the two brothers met to unveil a statue in honor of their mother, put “the confrontation was fierce and bitter”…