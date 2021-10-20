PS5: a new (small) update for the Sony console

And one more. The happy owners of the PlayStation 5 will be happy to learn (or not) that a new update has just been deployed, with one change… minimal.

Welcome to version 21.02-04.03.00 of PS5

Sony very often deploys updates for its various consoles and the PS5 was certainly no exception to the rule. So to speak, the Japanese firm had already delivered an update on October 7, which did not add much unlike the previous one, major and adding a lot of features.

For today, Wednesday October 20, 2021, don’t expect something super crisp: a new patch, upgrading the firmware to version 21.02-04.03.00, is therefore installed. Here is the description:

This software update improves system performance

Note that the file weighs 913Mb : a trifle for those with a decent Internet connection, a test for other unfortunate die-hards.

The PS5, yes, but where?

As for the others, the problem lies above all in the fact … of finding the console to purchase it. If you want to finally get your hands on a PlayStation 5, we recommend that you regularly check sites that may have replenishments.

Good luck to all … and good luck to the others.