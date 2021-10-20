PSG Foot – Mauro Icardi brings Wanda Nara back, 60 million euros saved!

Absent Tuesday night for the PSG match, Mauro Icardi sent a message of love to Wanda Nara. The Argentine striker wants to avoid a divorce at the XXL price.

As incredible as it may seem, while his Paris Saint-Germain teammates struggled for a precious victory in the Champions League against Leipzig at the Parc des Princes, Mauro Icardi was still engaged in his reconquest operation after the resounding departure of his wife and agent, Wanda Nara. And Tuesday night, Icardi did not even have a message for PSG, while Argentina’s number 9 enjoys the courtesy of the capital club, which authorized him to settle his family concerns, while the brave Icardi wins it all. similarly nearly 10 million euros per year in Paris since his transfer from Inter became final. A deal obtained thanks to negotiations led by Wanda Nara. Via Instagram, his favorite playground, like his wife, Mauro Icardi sent a message that seems to announce that peace has returned between the former Inter player and Wanda Nara. ” Thank you my love for continuing to believe in this beautiful family. Thank you for being the engine of our life. I love you. How much it hurts to hurt your loved ones. We only heal when we have forgiveness from those we have hurt », Wrote the player of Paris Saint-Germain. A message quickly liked by nearly a million followers.





For her part, Wanda Nara did not respond to this message, probably to make the suspense last a bit. Instead, she uploaded a photo of her taking part in a publicity shoot. In the Argentinian press, where this brutal clash between Mauro Icardi and his wife makes the headlines, it is estimated that the PSG striker has every interest in not separating from the one who is also his representative, and who does this job rather well. Because if he were to divorce the mother of his children, with 100% of the blame, the journalists “ specialized “Evoke a total amount of 60 million euros at the expense of the player of Paris Saint-Germain. What necessarily encourage him to avoid this brutal end, all the more Mauro Icardo seems sincerely sorry for the consequences of his infidelity. The ball is in Wanda Nara’s court, while Mauricio Pochettino is waiting for him to know if his striker will be available for PSG’s trip to the Vélodrome on Sunday against OM.