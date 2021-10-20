PSG-Leipzig: Mbappé explains the penalty left to Messi

Discover the reactions of the players after the meeting between PSG and Leipzig.

Kylian Mbappé, PSG striker, at the microphone of Canal +:

About the match: “It was difficult, all matches are in the Champions League. We win in front of our audience. There have been some good things, others a little less, but when you play against good teams there are always some. “

A lucky result? : ” No. Luck, we provoke it, that does not exist in this kind of match. The C1 is the best teams in the world. We had good sequences of play, after in the management of weak times we could have done better. “

On the penalty left to Messi: ” It’s normal. It’s respect. He’s the best player in the world, it’s a privilege to play with him. On the second, we exchanged, he told me to take it. “

Not to miss

Marquinhos, defender of PSG, at the microphone of RMC Sport:

On the result: “Paris wins, that’s the most important. You have to suffer, there is no gift in football. We knew there would be no easy matches. We have to manage to get out of it, know how to win in this way. The main thing is victory, to gain confidence and experience. “





The article continues below

On Mbappé’s performance: “It’s great to have a player like that. He is a very important player in the team. A player of great matches. It is very important to have it fresh, with confidence. He helps us in the field, it is very good for us that he is there. “

On the transition to three axial defenders during the match: “The coach saw the pattern of play. It was difficult to press, and we suffered with the Leipzig side who were very high. We suffered on both goals, with their very high side. They were always superior. The change allowed us to have more security behind. “

On the style of play against: “You have to know how to play with that too. It wasn’t really the game strategy, but we have some quality players up front. If we manage to defend well, we can get away with it. Leipzig, when they lose the ball, they are all ahead. We must have more possibilities in the strategies. Facing the low blocks, you have to find the spaces. “