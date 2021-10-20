PSG: settled, the Icardi affair

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: the figures of Georginio Wijnaldum’s career

Dropped by Wanda Nara for quite hot texts with an Argentinian actress, Mauro Icardi was at the bottom of the hole before Tuesday night. The Argentine striker was allowed to skip two training sessions to try to pick up the mess with his wife in Milan. He had been called up for the match against Leipzig yesterday but, given his condition, Mauricio Pochettino preferred to do without … before a message from his striker after the victory of his people!

“Thank you my love for continuing to trust this family,” he wrote on Instagram. Thank you for being the engine of our lives. I love you. How painful it hurts to hurt those you love. You only heal when you have forgiveness from those who have hurt you. This tragicomedy was commented on by Jérôme Rothen yesterday on RMC. The former international not only overwhelmed the former Interiste but also Leonardo for the recruitment of this monumental flop.

“Whether Icardi is absent or on the pitch, his place is in the stands. I say in the stands because this player, when he is titular, it is not terrible. Technically and tactically, there are gaps. Again, Icardi, it’s a casting mistake and it’s Leonardo’s fault. For the personal story, we lived in a locker room, of course there is an impact. We remain human beings. PSG had no choice in this case. If Pochettino sees his striker in trouble, he can’t put him on the pitch. I prefer a player who says he is not ready to play a high level game. Once on the pitch, he is judged as a suitable player. This should not last for weeks, I hope Icardi will be there on Sunday. “





