PSG supporters banned from traveling to Marseille on Sunday

Paris Saint-Germain supporters are banned from traveling to Marseille on Sunday to attend the match at the top of the 11th day of Ligue 1, according to a decree from the Ministry of the Interior published on Wednesday in the Official Journal. From Saturday midnight to Sunday midnight, “individual or collective travel“Supporters of the PSG is prohibited between the municipalities of the region of Ile-de-France and Marseille, according to the decree which mentions the relations”animosity for many, many yearsBetween the supporters of the two football clubs. The ministry argues, on the one hand, that “the movements of the PSG club are frequently a source of public disorder“And that, on the other hand,”some“OM supporters say”frequently proof of their violent behavior“. He recounts the recent incidents that occurred on the sidelines of OM matches, such as September 30 during a meeting against the Turks of Galatasaray. The Europa League match was briefly interrupted and 32 members of the security forces were injured. The Bouches-du-Rhône police headquarters had, for its part, in a decree of October 5, prohibited access to the Vélodrome to PSG fans in view of Sunday’s meeting.