Queen Elizabeth II forced to rest by her doctors

By SudOuest.fr with AFP

Posted on 10/20/2021 at 3:21 p.m.

Updated on 10/20/2021 at 3:21 p.m.

The Queen of England, who, despite her 95 years, has a very busy schedule, had to agree to ease off and rest on the order of her doctors

Queen Elizabeth II, 95, canceled a visit to Northern Ireland on Wednesday after she “reluctantly” accepted her doctors’ advice to rest for a few days.

Despite her age, the death of her husband Philip in April and the Covid-19 pandemic, the British sovereign tirelessly continues to participate in public events as she prepares to celebrate her 70 years on the throne in 2022. He has not been known to have serious health problems in recent years.

“The queen reluctantly accepted a medical opinion urging her to rest for the next few days,” Buckingham Palace said in a short statement.

“Her Majesty remains in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she was to take part in a series of engagements” Wednesday and Thursday, he said, adding that she was “looking forward to to be able to go there in the future ”.





According to the British news agency PA, Elizabeth II is resting at Windsor Castle, near London, where she had spent successive confinements, and her condition is not linked to the coronavirus. She is vaccinated against Covid-19. Its participation in COP26, the major UN climate conference which begins in early November in Glasgow (Scotland), is not currently in question, PA said.

View with a cane

The sovereign holds the record for longevity on the British throne, which she acceded almost 70 years ago, in 1952.

Despite regular speculation about a withdrawal, especially after the death in April of her husband Philip at the age of 99, the 16-Kingdom ruler continues to participate in numerous events in public. Last week Elizabeth II was seen walking in public with a cane, a first since 2004. This was not the case at Tuesday’s reception.

She appeared again Tuesday at a reception in Windsor attended by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, businessman Bill Gates or US climate envoy John Kerry.