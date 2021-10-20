Queen Elizabeth II is not in top form

As she was preparing to leave for Northern Ireland on Wednesday, accompanied by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Queen Elizabeth II canceled her visit. The 95-year-old monarch has agreed to follow the advice of her doctors and rest “for the next few days” at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

According to CNN, it would not be due to Covid-19, which is on the increase in the United Kingdom.





The purpose of the trip was to celebrate the centenary of the partition of Ireland. The palace affirms that the cancellation disappoints the sovereign, even if it is, a priori, only postponed. “The Queen sends her best wishes to the people of Northern Ireland and hopes to be able to visit in the future,” adds Buckingham.

Stand up for the climate

For now, the trip of Prince Harry’s grandmother to attend the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow (Scotland) is maintained. It will take place later this month. While the British monarch is in small physical shape, she has shown she has character. Leaving its traditional reserve, it got carried away a few days ago against those “who speak, but do not act” against global warming. Elisabeth II thus showed that she was very aware of the ecological issues of the future, like her son Prince Charles and her grandson William, and closer to the aspirations of youth.

As such, she has just refused the prize of the English magazine The Oldie, awarded to personalities of a certain age. “His Majesty thinks that we have the age that we feel and therefore does not think that we meet the criteria to accept”, replied the sovereign of 95 years. Of which act!