Queen Elizabeth II put to rest by her doctors

Queen Elizabeth II, 95, canceled a visit to Northern Ireland on Wednesday after agreeing “unwillingly»The advice of his doctors to rest for a few days. Despite her age, the death of her husband Philip in April and the Covid-19 pandemic, the British sovereign tirelessly continues to participate in public events as she prepares to celebrate her 70 years on the throne in 2022. He has not been known to have serious health problems in recent years. “The Queen reluctantly accepted a medical opinion urging her to rest for the next few days“Buckingham Palace said in a short statement.

“Her Majesty remains in high spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she was due to participate in a series of engagements“Wednesday and Thursday, he said, adding that she had”looking forward to being able to go there in the future“. According to the British news agency PA, Elizabeth II is resting at Windsor Castle, near London, where she had spent successive confinements, and her condition is not linked to the coronavirus. She is vaccinated against Covid-19. Its participation in COP26, the major UN climate conference which begins in early November in Glasgow (Scotland), is not currently in question, PA said. Known to refrain from expressing any political opinion in public, Elizabeth II said in mid-October she was irritated by world leaders, who “talk“Of climate change but”do not act», In a private conversation on COP26 captured on the sidelines of a speech.





View with a cane

The sovereign holds the record for longevity on the British throne, which she acceded almost 70 years ago, in 1952. Despite regular speculation about a withdrawal, especially after the death in April of her husband Philip at 99 years, the head of state of 16 kingdoms continues to participate in many events in public. If she no longer travels abroad and is represented there by the heir to the crown, Prince Charles, her son, she participated in the G7 summit by receiving US President Joe Biden in June, hands over decorations and receives new ambassadors to the UK, sometimes by videoconference.

She appeared again Tuesday at a reception in Windsor attended by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, businessman Bill Gates or US climate envoy John Kerry. Visibly in good shape, she shook hands without gloves and stood chatting with the guests, without a mask. Most of the anti-Covid restrictions were lifted in July in England, after long confinements during which the queen addressed her subjects several times to try to reassure them. The British government does not plan to tighten despite the increase in contamination, to one of the worst levels in Europe, while the United Kingdom already deplores nearly 139,000 deaths.

Last week Elizabeth II was seen walking in public with a cane, a first since 2004. This was not the case at Tuesday’s reception. On Tuesday, the British magazine The Oldie had indicated that the queen had refused the prize which it gives each year to an elderly person: “His Majesty thinks that we are of the age that we feel and therefore does not think that we meet the criteria to accept», Had indicated his services in the letter of refusal.

