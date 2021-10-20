Quentin Tarantino unveils the tenth film he would like to direct (and it’s not Kill Bill 3)

Quentin Tarantino wants to make a special kind of spaghetti western for his tenth and last film.

From the start of his work, the western was one of the creators of Quentin Tarantino. A love that shines through in his way of filming and iconizing his characters, in their attitudes … to the very genre in which these works are inscribed. Kill Bill: Volume 2 already proposed a curious balance between saber films and westerns when it wasn’t two westerns shot in a row between 2012 and 2015: Django Unchained and The Dirty Eight.

In 2019, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, friend QT even invented his own series Bounty Law, directly inspired by the series Wanted, Dead or Alive with Steve McQueen. In August 2021, he even confided to Deadline having written five episodes of this series and wanting to direct them himself. A project still pending, especially because the Fritz Lang of stylized violence was too busy writing his book, Once upon a time in hollywood or imagine Adam Driver in Rambo.

Rambo Unchained

But Quentin has not necessarily abandoned his dream of making powder speak, he even seems to think about it more and more seriously if we are to believe his words reported by Variety who met him at the Rome festival:

” VSis a whole different thing that I think I will achieve – and i will not describe what it is. Corn, there’s supposed to be spaghetti western in it. Can’t wait to film this because it’s gonna be really fun.





In fact, I want to do it in a very western spaghetti style where everyone speaks a different language. The Mexican bandit will be an Italian ; the hero is american ; the bad sheriff is german ; the saloon woman is Mexicane. And each one speaks a different language. The actors will be in mode : “OK, so i start talking as soon as he’s done talking. “”

Do you speak lead ?

QT also added that this was not necessarily his last film, but a whole other project. Perhaps this is precisely the final form of his series Bounty Law ? Or maybe this is another movie and Tarantino never plans to retire, as was very predictable to imagine. Anyway, we wait at least one last collaboration between him and Robert Rodriguez before allowing him to retire.