RB Leipzig: the paradoxical evening of Leo Messi

The matches follow and look alike for PSG. Winner of RB Leipzig 3-2 in this third match of the Champions League group stage, the French club provided the essential: the victory, which ensures the first place in this pool A, one point ahead of Manchester City . In the content, on the other hand, we will come back, as too often with this PSG since the start of the season.

The attack in this article would suit the performance of Leo Messi (34) perfectly. The Argentine star finished the match with a double (his first with PSG) on the clock, a first goal (67th) following an Adams error which Kylian Mbappé took advantage of to send the Argentinian to crucify Gulasci in two stages, a second in a panenka from the penalty spot (74th), following a foul caused by the French world champion.





Messi still has to find his feet

“It’s clear that Kylian and Leo, not to mention their talent, that’s obvious. Collectively, we have not always found the solution. It is important to have this class of players for PSG to win matches ”, analyzed Pochettino at a press conference. Two goals, we could say that the evening was beautiful except that apart from that, the record of the six-fold Ballon d’Or is very poor.

For a long time, the Pulga seemed to be struggling in this match. Oh of course, Messi is coming back from a still trying international break with Argentina and overall PSG is looking for itself at the moment. Statistically also, his meeting is far from being ridiculous (53% of duels won, 7 successful dribbles out of 10, 5 shots including 3 on target) but, in the game, his connection with his other partners is still to be perfected.

“I see a lot of beautiful things, things that are improving, defended Pochettino in front of the press after the meeting. Over time, it will all get much better. Talent is easily found. With Messi, Kylian or today Julian (Draxler), the connection is easy. The team did not shine but I saw beautiful things. ” The return of Neymar, absent for injury yesterday, adds a little more vagueness for this PSG …