Real estate: in these cities, the proximity of a garden drives up the price of apartments



It is in Bordeaux that MeillAgents noted the strongest price increase: 12% for accommodation located less than five minutes walk from a green space. (illustration) (Pixabay / Harry Strauss)

This is one of the consequences of the global coronavirus pandemic: the price of apartments located near parks or gardens has increased by 3.3% on average in France. In Bordeaux, this increase is even 12%. The presence of a balcony or terrace also increases the price by 9.1% on average.

A new trend is emerging on the French real estate market. The presence of a park or a garden near an apartment increases its price by 3.3%, according to a recent study by MeillAgents, a real estate appraisal site, relayed by BFMTV.





Paris, green city



This is probably one of the consequences of the Covid-19 crisis and the periods of confinement, which have made green spaces very precious. According to the study, more than one in two apartments sold is located within a 15-minute walk of a public garden or a park.

“Contrary to what one might have thought, it is Paris which wins the prize for the greenest city with its 16 emblematic parks and gardens located within the city walls”, noted MeilleurAgents in its report. “Nantes and Rennes come just behind, with 9 and 7 green spaces respectively. “

A 12% increase in Bordeaux



Across the country, the presence of green spaces near an apartment increases its price by 3.3% on average. But this increase reached 12% in Bordeaux, 11% in Lille and 10.3% in Toulouse. Concerning Paris, the increase is “only” 8%. No increase was observed in Rennes, Nantes, Lyon, Marseille and Nice.

“A lower ratio for the capital, but logical given the number of parks and gardens. […] 65% of the goods sold are located within 15 minutes of a green space ”, summarizes BestAgents. “In addition, small or medium-sized squares and parks are very common in Paris, they offer an interesting alternative to residents. “