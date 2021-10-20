Real Madrid, PSG – Mercato: a new problem with Kylian Mbappé?

Zapping Goal! Football club Real Madrid: Eden Hazard’s injury history

Since Vinicius Jr’s XXL performance yesterday against Shakhtar Donetsk (5-0), punctuated by an incredible goal, the Spanish media ensure that the Brazilian is untouchable. This is notably the opinion of the host of El Chiringuito, Josep Pedrerol, who believes that he will have to be reckoned with in the future. Most of the Iberian media are fantasizing on Wednesday about a Vinicius Jr-Benzema or Haaland-Mbappé merengue team for next season.

It is indeed a dream … except certainly the world champion! Indeed, Mbappé does not like to play as a right winger because, in this position, he really only has a centralizing function. He prefers the axis but he agrees to shift to the left, to have the possibility of transplanting in the axis and striking. It is also a bit like that he scored yesterday against Leipzig (3-2). Thrown into the depth, he fixed his defender and uncrossed a strike from the right. To convince him to wear the white jersey, we will therefore have to sell him another tactical scheme …

EDITORIAL #JUGONS @jpedrerol: “Vinicius es el que tapa bocas, el que ha protagonizado la mejor jugada de esta Champions, el cómplice perfecto de Benzema …” https://t.co/PDsYtnKr99

– laSexta | Deportes (@DeporteslaSexta) October 20, 2021