Realme 8i test: 120 Hz for only flavor

The Realme 8 was illustrated by the integration of a triple photo module including a wide-angle, an ultra-wide-angle, but also macro and depth sensors. The 8i automatically loses versatility, since the ultra wide-angle goes by the wayside, despite the highlighting of its dorsal module. To compensate, the brand equips it with a main sensor of 50 megapixels (64 megapixels on the Realme 8) flanked by an optics opening at f / 1.8, accompanied by a monochrome sensor dedicated to portraits (f / 2 , 4.2 Mpx) and a sensor with macro optics (f / 2.4 and 2 Mpx also).

Wide-angle module (50 Mpx, eq. 26 mm, f / 1.8)

In the game of comparison, the results offered by the Realme 8i outweigh those of the Realme 8, at least during the day. Thanks to pixel-binning, the oldest provided 16-megapixel shots, while the 8i delivers 12.5 million-point photos. At the center of our test scene, let’s agree that the choice of a marked accentuation is welcome: the details of the lion’s mane, or of the profile on the banknote at the top right, are made much more readable. The smoothing is less, but we note on the other hand that the restitution of certain elements lacks accuracy: the colored beads are no longer quite round with the Realme 8i … Compared to a Vivo Y70, for example, the smartphone nevertheless offers more sharpness, and therefore more usable shots.





Realme 8 (26mm eq, f / 1.8, ISO 311, 1/100 s)



Realme 8i (f / 1.8, ISO 489, 1/100 s) enlarge



In 50 megapixel mode – which can be activated very easily – the emphasis is even more pronounced. This mode allows you to crop the image slightly while maintaining similar readability.





Realme 8i (50 Mpx)



Realme 8i (12.5 Mpx) enlarge



By night, the Realme 8 had turned out to be very disappointing, the fault of a strawberry colorimetry and ultra-present smoothing. The 8i does not manage to fully correct this defect, but it does better: if the image tends towards orange, the details are a little more visible there, the contrasts being better rendered, but at the cost of visible digital noise. . However, it is easy to see that the competing models, without doing better in terms of details, better manage the colorimetry of the scene.









Realme 8 (26mm eq, f / 1.8, ISO 11 150, 1/17 s)



Realme 8i (f / 1.8, ISO 7150, 1/10 s) enlarge



In 50 megapixels, the image processing differs. The colors are certainly even more orange, but the details much better restored, which makes the whole much more usable.





Realme 8i (50 Mpx)



Realme 8i (12.5 Mpx) enlarge



Front and video module

The Realme 8i opts for a 16 megapixel front sensor, like the Realme 8. The results are rather convincing, the sharpness being rather satisfactory. The colors are a little saturated, and the portrait mode makes some details disappear.

On the back, the treatment of the portraits lacks finesse, the clipping being difficult at the level of the hair, even when it is impeccable. Note that in video, you have to be content with 1080p, when the Realme 8 allowed filming up to 4K. We also note the possibility of filming in “dual-view”, that is to say simultaneously with the front and rear cameras. Notice to creatives.