    relive the title of vice-world champions of the French in team speed on the first day

    The Habs are silver medalists in team speed in Roubaix on Wednesday.

    For the first day of the world track cycling championships in Roubaix, Wednesday October 20, France collected its first medal, in silver. In team speed, the French Rayan Helal, Florian Grengbo and Sébastien Vigier did well against the Netherlands but lost in the final by 571 thousandths of a second. Third place goes to Germany.

    The Germans won the gold medal in team sprint. The scratch final was won by the Italian Martina Fidanza, already European champion in 2020. In the team pursuit, the French qualified for the final by largely winning against Denmark, with a 4.617 lead and a time of 3: 47.816, a new French record.



