Renault revises upward its estimate of the impact of chips



RENAULT REVIEWS ITS ESTIMATE OF THE IMPACT OF CHIPS UP

PARIS (Reuters) – Renault expects semiconductor shortages to deprive it of production of at least 300,000 vehicles this year, a third more than its previous estimate, three sources told Reuters on Wednesday. from the French car manufacturer.

The diamond group, which will publish at the end of the week its turnover for the third quarter, estimated this summer at about 220,000 vehicles its loss of production linked to the problems of supply in chips.

A Renault spokesperson declined to comment.

“The estimate is moving all the time, but it should be between 300,000 minimum and 400,000,” said one of the sources. For the other two sources, the “shortfall” could be between 350,000 and 380,000 vehicles.





On the Paris Bourse, the title Renault widened its losses and fell 5.5% to 30.475 euros, showing the strongest decline in the CAC 40, virtually unchanged at the same time.

While the auto industry has so far expected an early improvement in electronic component supplies in the fourth quarter, shipping difficulties from Asia now appear to have gone to spill over much of 2022.

For the current year, IHS Markit estimates the potential impact on the sector’s total production at 11 million vehicles, against a previous forecast in August of between 6.3 million and 7.1 million.

The Automotive Industry Platform (PFA) stressed on Tuesday that this crisis came at the worst time because it compromises the rebound of the post-COVID market and disrupts the delicate transformation of the sector towards all-electric.

Chip shortages also risk hampering the electrification efforts of manufacturers this year while in 2021 everyone in Europe must comply, now on their entire fleet, with the new average ceiling of 95 grams of C02 per kilometer. if they want to escape heavy fines.

(Gilles Guillaume, edited by Blandine Hénault)