Resident Evil 4 VR review on PC by jeuxvideo.com

Monument of the horrific action game of the 2000s, Resident Evil 4 returns for the umpteenth time, but this time on a new medium. Exclusive to the Oculus Quest and therefore only playable in virtual reality, Resident Evil 4 VR offers an intense experience, which magnifies the qualities of the original title. Just that !

Resident Evil 4 VR: gameplay trailer

Admittedly, when we saw Resident Evil 4 return once again, after re-releases all over the place and across almost every medium, we raised a polite eyebrow before heading back to do something else. However, we were far from suspecting the excellent work of adapting to the very specific medium that is virtual reality. Capcom and Oculus have indeed redesigned much of the handling and make Resident Evil 4 what it ultimately always wanted to be: a high-powered FPS. Because yes, in RE4 VR, you will be able to run and shoot at the same time, strap between enemies and back off while throwing a few doses of buckshot into the head of an infected man threatening you with his knife. And casually, this unprecedented freedom of movement changes our relationship with space and play, perhaps reducing the threatening side of enemies a little, but bringing a lot more adrenaline. From the cult opening scene (when you arrive in the Spanish village and are assailed from all sides), the pleasure is there and we rejoice in an impeccable handling and which shows proof of great flexibility.

A grip perfectly designed for VR

Because Resident Evil 4 VR offers multiple ways to play, which allow everyone to enjoy the experience in the best possible conditions.. To move, you can teleport by pointing the left stick in the direction you want, or enjoy free movement as in any FPS. A classic travel choice for a first-person VR game, but that’s not all. The game thus offers two ways of managing its weapons and consumables: the first is of the “immersive” type and works particularly well when you play standing up. You grab your handgun in the right hip, you take out your pump or sniper rifle on your right shoulder, you take your knife on the top of your chest, you heal yourself by taking out a treatment with your left hand at the level right shoulder, and finally, you swing a stored grenade over your left shoulder. The movements are very natural and respond immediately. We rarely mix the brushes, especially since a slight vibration of the controller confirms that you have grabbed the object you wanted.

A live start to the game

But if you prefer a more classic grip, RE4 VR offers a quick selection system via a wheel that you make appear with the left trigger. It remains only to choose the weapon or the consumable to use. This mode, less effective in terms of immersion, will be more suitable if you play seated. In short, the options are very numerous and allow you to create an “à la carte” handling., which works, in any case, particularly well.

Old-fashioned or modern, the choice is yours

And for those who find that too free and fast movements would harm the spirit of the original game, there is even an option to go back to “old-fashioned” trips : you can no longer move sideways with the left stick (you have to turn with the body or with the right stick), but you can still move forward and backward by pulling.

Another important aspect which has been very well adapted here: QTE-based cutscenes remake the game in third person and most of the time ask us to shake the controllers very quickly or move them aside quickly. And you can even, in the options, completely disable QTE. The game also regularly passes in “TPS” view for specific and very short actions, such as Leon’s return kick on an enemy or the destruction of a ladder to avoid being too attacked in height.

Inventory and merchant management is, again, an example for all developers to follow. VR gameplay: Just point at the object of your choice to select it and drag it to a quick-use slot in-game. You can thus have two weapons constantly accessible, a consumable and a grenade. However, you will have to go through the inventory if you want to change the type of handgun, for example (from a classic pistol to a TPM).





An action game that is still ultra effective

At the technical level, this version of Resident Evil 4 for the Oculus Quest is not going to work miracles and we are still dealing with a game from 2005 that just benefited from an upscale to match the definition of the headset. The rendering is therefore quite fine, but the textures and the lighting are showing their age. Nothing to say, however, about the fluidity which is constantly present, even during the most intense passages.

And we must recognize that, more than 16 years later, Resident Evil 4 remains a model of rhythm and tension, which virtual reality manages to sublimate. We enjoy the series B dialogues (which make us laugh a lot today), the absurd scenario and “over the top” cutscenes influenced by the action cinema of the time (cuckoo Matrix). One thing’s for sure: we didn’t expect to have so much fun riding Resident Evil 4 in VR. It’s a TPS classic which here becomes a nervous FPS full of cult moments. An adaptation to discover urgently if you do not know the original game and a real rediscovery for others.

Conclusion



Strong points The first person view and free movement, which change our relationship to the game

Many settings to suit everyone

Top inventory management

Particularly effective “immersive” mode

A rhythm that never falters

The B-series atmosphere, delicious Weak points Visually necessarily a little dated

Let’s say it clearly: Resident Evil 4 VR is arguably one of the best VR action games currently available on the Oculus Quest. If, visually, the weight of the ages is felt, the frantic pace of the action has not aged a bit. Even better: virtual reality offers a second youth to the title of Capcom thanks to much freer movements (moving and shooting at the same time!) And movements that respond to the fingers and the eye. From a cult TPS, but which had taken the lead in the wing because of an outdated grip, Resident Evil 4 here becomes a nervous and particularly effective FPS.