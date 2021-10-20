Resident Evil Welcome to Racoon City respectful of the original material? The answer in a short video

On November 24, the reboot of Resident Evil at the cinema, called Welcome to Racoon City, will be available in theaters. Thought to be much closer to the games, the feature film seems to be very different from what Paul WS Anderson and Milla Jovovich proposed.

Since the announcement, the production has not stopped declaring that the film would be respectful of the original games. To prove its good faith, Sony Pictures Entertainment released a short video in which the writer and director Johannes Roberts talks about his passion for adaptation games on the big screen. To support it all, the video shows us a series of shots comparing them to the games, including the zombie who turns around, the passage of the truck or the entrance to the Racoon City police station and burger.





A desire to stick to the original material that we already found in the trailer published a few days ago. Recall that the film will mix the plots of the first two games, and will star Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield, while Kaya Scodelario will play Claire Redfield, and Avan Jogia will play as Leon S. Kennedy. The story will unfold in 1998, in sets presenting the city of Racoon City and the legendary Spencer Manor.