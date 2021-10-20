RFM-Virgin Radio: Lagardère wants to close 30 local stations of its musicals

Could RFM and Virgin Radio’s territorial network soon be seriously reduced? A draft job protection plan (PSE) was presented on Thursday, October 7 to employee representatives of RFM and Virgin Radio, the CGT and CFDT unions announced in a press release. Lagardère News is preparing to close 30 local branches for financial reasons. Of the 135 to 145 posts that make up the two branches, 34 posts, including 30 journalist posts and 4 animator posts, are threatened with suppression.

This decision can be explained, according to the management cited by the intersyndicale, by “an overall drop in listening to radio stations, specifically music radio stations in competition with streaming platforms“. The unions, for their part, rather question the”erratic management of the Lagardère group“.”Our two radios (Virgin Radio and RFM) have seriously suffered from inconsistencies in governance chosen by the group: incessant change of leaders, unsuitable, contradictory and sometimes non-existent strategies at crucial times, freezing of human and material investments“.





30 local stations and 34 stations threatened

In the viewfinder of the direction of the two musical radios, 26 local branches of Virgin Radio and 4 of RFM, that is to say 30 of the 71 local stations of the two chains. These could see their programming evolve considerably, according to a union source joined by puremedias.com. Local information dropouts would in fact disappear purely and simply from the grid of these 30 stations. Only the advertising stall would be maintained for 27 of them.

Three main studios of the local network of Virgin Radio, located in Bonnières-sur-Seine (Yvelines), Bar-le-Duc (Meuse) and Avranches (Manche), would switch to category D (thematic radio service at national vocation) while the local branches fall under category C (local or regional radio services broadcasting the program of a thematic network with national vocation). This means, in other words, that in these three areas, the local branches will replace the national branch of Virgin Radio.

“Maintain the local presence”

For the inter-union, the objective now is to avoid the 34 job cuts and “maintain local presence“from Virgin Radio and RFM”in the name of the plurality of formats and pluralism of information“.”Local information can be a source of wealth for podcasts“, imagine, for example, the union source we interviewed.

Since the announcement of this PES project, many regional press titles have anticipated what would happen to the local branches in their territory. According to La Dépêche du Midi, for example, the microphones of the local stations of RMF and Virgin Radio could be cut in Agen (Lot-et-Garonne), Figeac (Tarn), Auch (Gers) as well as in Dax (Landes). What criteria have these stations been targeted on? “On economic criteria“Certainly, we lament on the union side.”Within the radio division, the two musical radios are in positive terms in 2020 despite the crisis“, they refute.

“Virgin Radio and RFM have succeeded, as they do every year, in raising the Lagardère group several million euros in dividends.“, swears the inter-union. It is therefore totally unfounded on the economic level and particularly unfair on the human level to sanction today the employees of the regions that the management once again praised for their remarkable commitment during the health crisis.. “

The Superior Audiovisual Council as arbitrator

When will this decision, if validated, take effect? Impossible to say it yet. Once the PES review meetings, provided for by the Labor Code, have taken place, the final arbitration will revert to the Superior Audiovisual Council (CSA). Its analysis will not be based on social considerations but “on regulatory and specific criteria“relating to the agreement concluded between the two radios and the CSA.

This is not the first time that local branches of Virgin Radio and RFM have faced potential closures. According to the technic2radio site, the Lagardère group wanted to close 18 premises in 2010. A strike movement internally and in the regions had followed, recalls an article from franceinfo :. Of the 18 stations, 6 local Virgin Radio and one RFM had finally been closed, the CSA had refused the closure of a dozen other locals.