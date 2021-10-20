Rising fuel prices: where does France stand compared to other European Union countries?

Energy check, lower taxes, price blocking. In recent days, members of the government and presidential candidates are multiplying ideas and proposals to reduce the effects of rising fuel prices. Diesel and unleaded petrol reached historically high levels, from the level of September 2018.

To take a step back, we wanted to know where France stood in relation to the other countries of the European Union. The weekly bulletins of the European Commission, issued since 2009, allow you to answer them with precision.

Yes, diesel is expensive in France

First of all, take stock of the situation. With an average liter of diesel at € 1.53 on October 11, France is one of the countries where this fuel is the most expensive. Still far behind Sweden (€ 1.89) but it is as much as most of its close neighbors (€ 1.59 in Belgium, € 1.57 in Italy or € 1.52 in Germany).

With this card, a trend is emerging and will be confirmed. Fuel is cheaper in eastern countries than in northern countries.

The same goes for the price of unleaded gasoline

This is true of the price of unleaded gasoline. At € 1.63 per liter, France is in the ten European countries where this fuel is the highest, just behind its German (€ 1.70) and Italian (€ 1.71) neighbors. Like diesel, unleaded is the cheapest in Bulgaria (€ 1.16).





A trend that does not spare the neighbors

As we can see, the countries of the East may be those where fuels are among the cheapest, no European country escapes the trend of rising prices. A situation that makes our colleagues in Belgium, Spain and Italy react.

And for good reason. This continuous increase has accelerated, especially since the end of this summer. As an example, we have selected some of the European countries where the liter of diesel is the highest, as well as those where it is the least expensive. This trend is also true for unleaded gasoline.

An increase to be put into perspective in France

This development is even more obvious when it comes to percentage change. In this game, it is in Luxembourg that the increase is the most significant. More than 31% for diesel in less than a year!

Note that with a 20% increase in diesel prices and 17.6% for unleaded, France is one of the countries where this increase is the least pronounced.

For everyone, the same cocktail of taxes and the cost of oil

To explain this situation, which no European country can escape, we must look, in addition to transport costs and refining margins, the cost of crude oil. It is soaring, boosted by a context of economic recovery post-health crisis. But not only.

Often singled out to justify the price of fuel, taxes which have long represented nearly 60% of gasoline pump prices are no exception in France.

These excise duties, such as the internal consumption tax on energy products (TICPE) in France) indeed represent 50 to 70% of the price of fuel in all EU member countries. In Italy, VAT is particularly high (22%), as are excise duties. For a liter at 1.69 €, the taxes weigh for 1.03 € of the bill!

Pierre Peyret

Our sources

The price of gasoline, on economie.gouv.fr

The weekly bulletins of the European Commission