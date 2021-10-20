Russell Westbrook on the streets and the Lakers get knocked down by the Warriors!

For his first official game with the Lakers, Russell Westbrook did not shine offensively and defensively. At home, Frank Vogel’s men fell against the Warriors, despite a clumsy Steph Curry.

It was the most anticipated meeting for this comeback: the Lakers welcomed the Warriors at home, for an explosive match. Much was expected of both teams, and it was Steve Kerr’s men who responded. After regaining the advantage at the start of the last quarter, the Dubs did not give up: final victory by a score of 121-114.

Steph Curry was awkward with a 5/21, but he compiled a triple-double with 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. His presence was felt, and his teammates took advantage with for example 20 points for the young Jordan Poole. Nemanja Bjelica was excellent off the bench, he who compiled 15 units and some decisive actions in the final.

LeBron and AD at the level… not Westbrook

For the Big 3 of the Lakers, this is a difficult first and will not reassure the fans. LeBron James responded with 34 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists, helped by Anthony Davis and his 30 units. Yes but here it is, Russell westbrook messed up with just 8 units at 4/13 shooting. Bonus ? 4 losses, and a terrible differential of -25, the worst on the floor.

The Angelinos could be disappointed, especially since they dominated a good part of the time. But impossible to finish the 4QT well, with a wake-up call from Curry’s teammates. Everything is not to be thrown away, but the key will undoubtedly lie in the performance and adaptation of Westbrook.

If we count the preseason, it’s 3 losses for the Lakers against the Warriors in the last 3 games. Dirty evening for LeBron James’ teammates, who will undoubtedly find a way to improve over time. Russell Westbrook is the first target.