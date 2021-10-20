Russian opponent Alexei Navalny receives European Parliament Sakharov Prize

“He fought relentlessly against the corruption of the regime of Vladimir Poutine. It cost him his freedom and almost his life,” said David Sassoli, President of the European Parliament.

His “immense bravery” is rewarded. The European Parliament awarded the 2021 Sakharov Prize for the Defense of Human Rights and Freedom of Thought on Wednesday 20 October to the imprisoned Russian opponent Alexeï Navalny. “He has fought tirelessly against the corruption of Vladimir Putin’s regime. It cost him his freedom and almost his life. Today’s award recognizes his immense bravery and we reiterate our call for his immediate release.”, recalled the President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, on Twitter.

For his part, the Anti-Corruption Fund founded by the Russian opponent welcomed this decision. “This Sakharov Prize is of course a prize for you, the not indifferent people who, even in the darkest times, are not afraid to tell the truth”, reacted on Twitter the organization founded by the number one opponent to Vladimir Putin.

The candidacy was supported by the EPP (right), the main political group in the European Parliament, and the centrist group Renew, the third political force, while the S&D (left) and environmental groups had offered to honor Afghan women fighting for the equality and their freedom from the Taliban regime.