Salma Hayek with daughter Valentina Pinault at the “Eternals” premiere

Emma McIntyre via Getty Images Salma Hayek and Valentina Pinault at the “Eternals” premiere this Monday, October 18 in Los Angeles.

RED CARPET – Salma Hayek “could not have been better accompanied”. The actress, present at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood this Monday, October 18 for the premiere of the film MarvelThe Eternals, in which she plays one of the leading roles, appeared alongside her daughter Valentina Pinault on the red carpet. Aged 14, the latter was born from the marriage between the actress and the French businessman François-Henri Pinault, CEO of the Kering group. If the young teenager had already been seen a few years ago alongside her parents as recalled Paris Match, this is the very first time that she has appeared on a red carpet alongside her mother. The latter therefore decided to immortalize this moment on Instagram as you can see below. “I could not have been better accompanied for the first of Eternals in Los Angeles! ”, she wrote in the caption.

There is no doubt that Valentina Pinault will make other appearances on the red carpets, perhaps even as an actress or filmmaker if we are to believe the words of Salma Hayek. “She draws, she wants to shoot films, both as a director and as a star, and she writes good plays. Sometimes when I read his work, I really want to produce his stories. But she stops me and tells me that she will do it herself when she is older, ”she told the magazine. Hello! in May 2020.

The actress was not the only headliner of Eternals to be surrounded by her children on Monday. Indeed, Angelina Jolie was on her side accompanied by her three daughters and two of her sons: Maddox, Shiloh, Zahara and the twins Vivienne and Knox.

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Angelina Jolie surrounded by her children this Monday, October 18 at the premiere of “Eternals” in Los Angeles.