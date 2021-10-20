Samsung delivers first official preview of its software interface

During its new Unpacked conference, Samsung gave an official preview of One UI 4, the next version of its software interface.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked organized on Wednesday, September 20 was the opportunity for the Korean manufacturer to present several new features: in addition to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition, which has the right to 49 color combinations and a price increased by a hundred euros, it is One UI 4.0 that has attracted the most attention.

One UI 4.0, no big surprise

The next version of the software interface signed Samsung was thus officially presented. The most striking feature is undoubtedly the ability to choose an accent color that will appear throughout your system. A bit like Monet, Material You flagship feature in Android 12.

But this is not surprising either, since the beta of the interface had already announced the color. In addition, One UI 4.0 will give pride of place to roundness and new widgets to be integrated into the main interface. The Asian giant has also worked on its emojis, which will be possible to merge to create a new one. Emojis dedicated to Halloween will be in the game.





Photo Remaster and Extra Dim

Samsung also mentioned an Extra Dim function, which allows you to lower the brightness of your screen beyond what the system can already do. The Photo Remaster option, on the other hand, manages to crop and extract the subject from a previously captured photo, and then draw on it (via the S Pen and a Galaxy tablet) to customize everything.

However, no deployment date has been communicated.