Samsung Galaxy Watch4: The connected watch capable of making Apple tremble?

We find at Rue du Commerce a nice reduction on the connected watch developed by Samsung, the Galaxy Watch4. The latter is a direct competitor of the Apple Watch, both on the technical aspects and on the features it offers.

This connected watch developed by Samsung is an accessory that will allow you to enjoy your smartphone even more and to have in-depth monitoring of your performance and your health data. Available at nearly € 300, the famous connected watch drops below the € 250 mark with the Rue du Commerce promotion.

In the field of connected watches, we can say that two behemoths face each other. On the one hand, Apple, which, with the strength of its ecosystem, continues to develop connected objects in order to strengthen it. And, on the other hand, we have Samsung, which has managed to hold the apple brand high with products that are both more accessible and provided in terms of technology and functionality.

And in the hotly contested field of connected watches, the battle rages on. It must be said that the Apple Watch has something to seduce, but this requires having a complete Apple ecosystem that can allow the use of all the functionalities of the different devices.

This is not the case with the Samsung Galaxy Watch, although it is more advisable to synchronize it with a Samsung smartphone, it will perfectly fit into an ecosystem based on Android and Microsoft systems.





And this will allow him to be your ally at all times, whether in your daily activities or even sport! Indeed, with its sports performance monitoring, the Galaxy Watch4 will take the place of your coach to guide you on the path of performance and challenge.

With this, you will also be able to keep track of all of your health data. From heart rate to body composition, she is able to synthesize everything!

Why now is the best time to buy a Samsung Galaxy Watch4

