Samsung unveils colors in shambles

Samsung has announced its Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition, a customizable version of the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The Korean firm has not forgotten its connected watch, the Galaxy Watch 4, by presenting an equally colorful Bespoke Studio version.

During its Samsung Galaxy Unpacked part 2, Samsung presented a customizable version of its foldable smartphone: the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition.

49 color combinations

In short, each side of the Z Flip can adopt a different color. In all, Samsung explained that it will be possible to achieve 49 different combinations. Five different colors are available. It is also possible to change the color of the hinge to choose a black or silver color. The hinges of the first Z Flip adopted the general color of the phone until now.





To get your hands on it, you will have to spend almost a hundred euros more compared to the original edition of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, released at the end of last August. It thus costs 1159 euros.

The Watch 4 also benefits

Likewise, the Galaxy Watch 4 includes a Bespoke edition, the Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Studio, offering new colors and customization options.

Six dial colors are available for the Watch 4 and four colors for the Classic. A host of colors are also unveiled for the bracelet, with the added bonus of Extreme Sport, Milanese or Ridge Sport bracelets, which are presented to us as more durable.

On the Samsung site, whether for the watch or the smartphone, we can of course see the result of its personalization directly to form an idea before buying it. Try to create your own combination yourself.