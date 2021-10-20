Samsung’s 2TB internal SSD at a knockdown price

If you’re looking for a 2TB SSD but can’t afford to spend too much money, then Samsung’s QVO line may be for you. When these SSDs are on sale, like today, they seem particularly interesting to us.

A very good value for money for the Samsung 2TB 870 QVO SSD

The world of tech is sometimes a little complex, we give you a brief summary on SSDs. To put it simply, there are two main storage technologies: HDDs, “classic” hard drives, and SSDs which store your data on memory chips. As you can see, SSDs are the most recent models and they are increasingly establishing themselves as a standard. SSDs save space, noise, reliability, file transfer speed and especially loading time (for Windows as well as for your games).

Let’s go into a little more detail. Do not panic, we will continue to popularize. In short, there are two types of SSDs: NVMe and 2.5 inch SATA. A SATA SSD is a little less powerful than an NVMe SSD while being much more powerful than a good old HDD.

So why choose SATA over NVMe? There are two main reasons. First, compatibility: it is possible to connect a SATA SSD to all PCs, even your old tower. A significant advantage. Then, the price: NVMe SSDs can be extremely powerful, but above all they remain much more expensive than SATA SSDs.

With its 2 TB, the Samsung 870 QVO allows you to have more than large storage space while giving a little boost to an old PC. All for an affordable price, especially with the promo currently offered by Amazon. Launched at € 209.99 and very often offered around € 180, the Samsung 870 QVO MZ-77Q2T0BW (yes, the full name is standing still) falls today at € 161.99.

Buy the Samsung QVO 2TB SSD for 161 € from Amazon

One of the best 2.5 inch SATA SSD

We have already said, this SSD is compatible with almost all desktop PCs. No matter your configuration, it can fit in without problem.





Released in 2020, the 870 QVO replaces the 860 QVO. In particular, it offers greater speed both in reading (560MB / s instead of 550MB / s) and in writing (530 MB / s instead of 520 MB / s). At this level, we are on a level of performance placing it among the best of all 2.5-inch SATA SSDs on the market.

Unlike some entry-level SSDs, Samsung has integrated DRAM with 2 GB of DDR4 DRAM into its 870 QVO. To do what ? The idea is to play the role of a buffer memory a bit and speed up data processing a bit. We promise to do our best to explain this little technical point, essential to fully understand our title.

How it works ? DRAM-less SSDs (referred to as DRAM-less) store data location directly in NAND Flash memory. This flash memory is slower than DRAM. Quite logically, this results in slower performance, but also in faster wear of the NAND flash memory. Indeed, this flash memory is requested elsewhere. Having DRAM therefore relieves it.

Back to our 870 QVO. This internal SSD offers good 2 GB of DRAM and 720 TB of endurance. Enough to accompany you for years.

Buy the Samsung QVO 2TB SSD for 161 € from Amazon