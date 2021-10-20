Savoy. Musilac unveils the first 20 names of its anniversary edition

Twenty names, announced on October 20 at 8:20 p.m. Unveiling, this Wednesday, the first groups that will make the 2022 edition of Musilac, the organizers have declined the double ten in all its forms, and for good reason: the festival will celebrate its 20the anniversary, from July 6 to 10, 2022, on the Esplanade du Lac d’Aix-les-Bains.

After two consecutive cancellations due to the health situation, the wait is enormous around the mastodon event of the Aix summer. Not only has this one, supported by the City and private partners, overcome the crisis, but it will also be rolled out over five days instead of four next year. In total, nearly 70 groups will perform on one of the three stages set up on the shores of Lake Bourget. It’s a record.

Rock, rap, young people, old people… The first 20 to be announced form this kind of musical melting pot that Musilac has become accustomed to. There are those who should have passed in 2020, in 2021, or both: Angèle, Vianney, Benjamin Biolay, -M-, Nada Surf, Niska, Hatik, Dropkick Murphy’s, Simple Minds, Tones and I, Rilès.

There are those who have been added since: Orelsan, Zucchero, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Declan McKenna, Parcels, Queens of the Stone age, Sum 41, Skunk Anansie and Nothing but thieves.





There are those who will be confirmed later: “The next announcement will be of the same caliber,” promises Rémi Perrier, the patron of the festival.