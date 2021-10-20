More

    scandalous texts unveiled in the Sala affair

    The trial of David Henderson sheds a little more light on the dismal side of the death of Emiliano Sala, whose plane which took him from Nantes to Cardiff crashed on January 21, 2019. This Tuesday, texts from the organizer of the theft were exposed and shows that he tried to keep the case not too publicized even though he quickly realized the scope of the tragedy.

    On January 21, 2019, at 9:41 pm, Henderson wrote to mechanic David Smith “The Malibu disappeared on his way back from France” then “Don’t tell anyone”. The next day he continued, “Call me. Urgent. The Malibu fell in the Channel ”,“ Ibbo crashed the plane ”To a friend, he wrote:“ Ibbo crashed the Malibu and killed himself and the VIP passenger. A p ***** of disaster. There will be an investigation ”. And to another: “Yes, a plane that I manage. You have to be very careful. It opens a pandora’s box. Remain very discreet. D. ”Finally, to the owner of the plane, David Henderson sent,“ Hi Fay. I’m afraid of having bad news. David Ibbotson crashed the plane last night. Him and the passenger killed. The passenger is a famous footballer so I’m afraid there will be a big investigation. We need legal advice before we answer any questions. Contact me as soon as possible ”. Exchanges that prove David Henderson’s involvement in the drama.

    David Henderson’s damning texts

