Scary Cold War parcel, where to find them in multiplayer and zombies on Call of Duty? – Breakflip

With the Halloween Update players can find spooky packages in the Multiplayer and Zombies modes of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Like last year Halloween is back on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. The new event, called The Haunting, offers players the opportunity to complete different challenges in multiplayer mode, Zombies mode as well as in the Battle Royale. Exclusive challenges that allow you to obtain many equally unique rewards.

To find the spooky packages players must play Halloween modes in Cold War multiplayer and Zombies mode.

Where are the spooky packages in Multiplayer and Zombies in Cold War?

While entering the temporary multiplayer and Zombies game modes of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players can find some spooky packages. Scattered all over the place in multiplayer, these packages appear every 5 rounds and in each Outbreak region in Zombies mode (source).





Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Halloween Event Trailer

By opening 5 of these spooky packages players will be able to unlock the Slash-O-Lantern sticker for their weapons in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

This challenge is far from the only one of the event of The Haunting, each of them redeeming exclusive cosmetic rewards. New packs, as well as new weapons, are also available for Halloween in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

To not miss any news from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard do not hesitate to consult our portals dedicated to Activision games.