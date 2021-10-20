Schiappa “horrified” by image of Zemmour directing gun at journalists

This Wednesday, the polemicist seized a high precision rifle during the Milipol internal security fair and directed it to journalists present, laughing. A gesture condemned by the Minister responsible for Citizenship.

Marlène Schiappa strongly condemned on Twitter the gesture of Eric Zemmour this Wednesday morning, visiting the Milipol show which is currently held in Villepinte (Seine-Saint-Denis). The putative presidential candidate, who never ceases to leave room for doubt despite increasingly obvious inclinations, seized a sniper rifle used by the Raid, on the sidelines of this exhibition on security interior, and directed him to journalists present in front of him.

“Laughs no longer huh, push yourself, step back,” he said, hilariously. A scene, excerpts from which circulated on social networks, strongly condemned by the Minister in charge of Citizenship:

“Aiming at journalists with a gun and telling them ‘back off!’ is not funny. It is horrifying. Especially after having said seriously to want to “reduce the power of the media” “, reacted the minister on Twitter. “In a democracy, press freedom is no joke and should never be threatened.”

Zemmour persists and signs

Questioned in the wake of Marlène Schiappa’s reaction to his attitude, Eric Zemmour persists and signs. From this same salon, the polemicist lambasted the minister, attacking her by name:

“Marlène Schiappa is a fool. Grotesque. Ridiculous. The French laugh at her, it’s not the first time. She’s the one who insults me. When I am attacked, I hit three times harder. Let them all be warned, “he replied.

“There was no political message, no threat,” Eric Zemmour also told reporters, according to comments reported by Agence France-Presse (AFP).





“When do we worry?”

As our colleagues from the HuffPost, the aiming operated by Eric Zemmour is also in contravention of the “elementary rules” of safety decreed in the handling of a weapon, which recommend that “a weapon must always be considered loaded” and that by therefore you must “never point or let the barrel of a weapon point at something that you do not want to destroy”, according to a 2013 report of the Armed Forces staff.

“To hold up a journalist with a weapon ‘to laugh’. Insult and mock those who react. When are we worried?” Marlène Schiappa reacted again in a tweet after Zemmour called her a “fool” .

On the same social network, Eric Zemmour again attacked the minister: “Humor is a weapon which Madame (Schiappa) is totally devoid of”, he replied.

Eric Zemmour’s gesture follows an outing made on Saturday in Béziers, during which he vituperated the “counter-powers”, including the press, pleading to weaken them: “We have counter-powers which have become the power, that is to say justice, the media, minorities. We must remove the power from these checks and balances, “said the ex-journalist during a conference that looked like a meeting in the sub-district. Hérault prefecture. He had also recently proposed to “privatize public broadcasting”.