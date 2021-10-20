Seasonal influenza: the “ball” of the CPAM de la Manche

La Manche Press See my news

Since January 1, homeopathy is no longer on the list of reimbursed drugs … (© DR)

“It was unfortunate and it took enormous proportions with social networks”, notes the management of the Primary health insurance fund (CPAM) of the Handle.

On October 4, its employees received a letter concerning the seasonal flu. Usually, the CPAM offers them to be vaccinated. But this year, indicates the letter, “in view of the health context linked to Covid-19, only homeopathic treatment against influenza will be offered”.

Gold since 1er January 2021, homeopathy is no longer on the list of reimbursed drugs. This is the consequence of a June 2019 opinion from the High Authority for Health, which considers “that no robust study has demonstrated the superiority in terms of efficacy of homeopathic medicines compared to conventional treatments or to placebo. . “

A “surprising” communication

“That the Health Insurance promotes (even internally) homeopathy is surprising,” noted in its October 16 edition of Le Quotidien du Médecin.

Homeopathic treatment for the flu? The improbable quack of the Manche CPAM. https://t.co/FYmOI60vPe – The Doctor’s Daily (@leQdM) October 16, 2021

The message to staff was in fact broadcast without prior notice to the director of CPAM. After learning about it, he called for the immediate cessation of this “action unsuitable with regard to the recommendations of the health authorities”.

No homeopathic specialty can be considered a vaccine or treatment against seasonal flu. The vaccine, for both Covid-19 and the flu, remains the best way to protect yourself and reduce the risk of serious complications. Direction of the Manche CPAM

As an employer, she adds, the Health Insurance promotes prevention campaigns, but does not recommend the use of such or such treatment.

In any case, this episode made him aware “of the need to reorganize his validation circuit” of the actions put in place for the staff.

