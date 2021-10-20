Seine-Maritime. A storm with gusts of wind to 100 km / h and heavy rain is coming!

76 news See my news

A storm with strong gusts of wind and sustained showers is expected in Seine-Maritime, on the night of Wednesday 20 to Thursday 21 October 2021. (© Archives / MCN / 76actu)

Autumn is coming! On the night of Wednesday 20 to Thursday 21 October 2021, a storm land on the Seine-Maritime with some wind gusts from 70 to 90 km / h inland and from 80 to 100 km / h on the coast, Météo-France announces.

“Heavy showers will accompany the southwesterly wind, which will pass west on Thursday. Between 10 and 20 millimeters of water could fall on average over the entire department, and more particularly on the coast, ”indicates the departmental center of Météo-France, located in Boos.





The sea will be rough

These heavy rains will be accompanied by strong tidal coefficients of 90. Throughout the period, the sea will be rough to strong with waves of 1.25 to four meters in particular. In view of these meteorological conditions, the maritime prefect “calls for the greatest caution the professionals of the sea, as well as the fishermen or walkers circulating on the foreshore if the conditions allow it”.

Temperatures will also drop sharply, from 24 degrees on Tuesday, October 19, to 13 degrees on Thursday! From Wednesday, Seine-Maritime will be on yellow alert for strong winds. “This may turn orange depending on the weather models, especially on thunderstorms, we are waiting to see how the forecasts will evolve”, underlines Météo France.

