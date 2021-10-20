Sequined swimsuit, high heels, lipstick … Élodie Gossuin pulls out the big game!

Hot in front! Used to sharing her new projects, her sometimes difficult but joyful daily life with her little family, or even her memories, Élodie Gossuin also sometimes pleases her subscribers with fashion shows.

Former Miss France, for a year, she was forced to share her beauty and fashion advice with her fans. But since then, these are other subjects that fascinate this mother of four children.

However, when her four little monsters are busy, Élodie Gossuin once again becomes a femme fatale. In partnership with several brands, the influencer then shares her tips regularly on Instagram. And this Wednesday, October 13, it was a really sexy outfit that the former Miss displayed. Dressed in a shiny satin gray swimsuit, high heels, accompanied by an open trench coat, Élodie Gossuin delighted Internet users: “Canon !!”, “Bombshell”, “Always bright”, “Sublime” are the compliments that have continued to follow in comments under his photo.





This is not the first time that the pretty blonde has set Instagram on fire with pictures in a swimsuit. This summer, Élodie Gossuin replayed the remake of a scene from the James Bond saga, “Good kisses from here, Dying can wait… Do you have the ref? “. A snapshot in a beige bikini, coming out of the big blue with flawless abs loved by tens of thousands of people! We are waiting for the next ones.

To see also: