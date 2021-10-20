Six months in prison suspended for the anti-pass protester who had marched with an anti-Semitic sign in Metz

Former FN candidate in the 2012 legislative elections and former chief of staff of Louis Alliot, Cassandre Fristot had posted a slogan “But who?” associated with names of Jewish personalities.

Cassandre Fristot, teacher and ex-member of the FN who had brandished an anti-Semitic sign during a demonstration against the health pass on August 7, was sentenced Wednesday, October 20 to six months in prison suspended for “incitement to racial hatred»By the Metz Criminal Court. The prosecution had requested three months suspended prison sentence and three years of ineligibility against Cassandre Fristot, who had not come to the hearing on September 8, and who was also not present on Wednesday.

The dissemination of a photo of the sign, proudly brandished by Cassandre Fristot wearing a beret during the demonstration in Metz in early August, had sparked an outcry in the political class and organizations fighting against racism and anti-Semitism. The young woman, a substitute German teacher, was suspended by the National Education, “temporarily“, According to his lawyers. She faced up to a year in prison and a fine of 45,000 euros.





“Sdeep tigmas of anti-Semitism “

The lawyers of the 13 civil parties had all insisted on the fact that the sign held up on August 7 read “the deep scars of anti-Semitism” and the “conspiracy codes», As underlined by Me David-Olivier Kaminski, lawyer of the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions in France (Crif). These claims were disputed by defense lawyers, who denied any anti-Semitism on the part of their client.

“For her, it’s a defeat, she has always denied, she plays the frightened virgin, the naive, while she is a seasoned activist of the far right who carries the traditional anti-Semitic values ​​of the far right.», Continued Me Levi-Cyferman. The public prosecutor of Metz, Christian Mercuri, had also specified that Ms. Fristot was “known for belonging to the far right movement“. For Me David-Olivier Kaminski, who represented Crif, “the court condemned for the first time in France the modern anti-Semitism of “But who?”, it was important that a conviction intervene. It is a signal that is given to all those who could be tempted to be the Cassandre Fristots of the demonstrations.“.

