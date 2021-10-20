six months suspended prison sentence for Cassandre Fristot

Cassandre Fristot was sentenced this Thursday to six months suspended prison sentence for “inciting racial hatred”. The Metz criminal court considered that the sign, written and carried by the young woman during an antipass demonstration on August 7 in Metz, was anti-Semitic. It contained the names of 13 public figures associated with the term “traitors!” and to the question “But Who?” The photo of the sign, posted on social networks, had raised a controversy and the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, had asked the prefect of Moselle to take legal action.

During the trial, September 8, the representative of the prosecution had demanded three months suspended prison sentence and three years of ineligibility. Cassandre Fristot, a 33-year-old teacher, had been a candidate for elections in Moselle several times, under the label of the National Front. The young woman did not attend the hearing, her lawyers claiming that she was the subject of death threats. She was not present during the deliberation either.

The hearing focused on the anti-Semitic character or not the message of the famous sign. For civil party associations, such as the Human Rights League, it was the “basics of anti-Semitism “.





Because of the list of names, first: those of French politicians, intellectuals unrelated to the pandemic, economists, financiers or media bosses. Personalities with diverse profiles, therefore, some of the Jewish faith, but not all, and regular targets, for the most part, of the conspiracy sphere.

Also because of their association with the term “traitors”, at the question “but who ?“and with the horns drawn on the sign.decoration on the “who” who “do not constitute an exhortation” replied Me Yon, the defender of Cassandre Fristot. During her hearing in police custody, the young woman had indicated that she had taken her names “at random”.