Social networks: a Chinese influencer commits suicide live, encouraged by members of her community

A Chinese influencer committed suicide live Thursday, October 14 on TikTok. Encouraged by some members of her community, she started using pesticides during a live video on the platform. She died the next day in hospital.

A 25-year-old Chinese influencer committed suicide live on Douyin (the local TikTok), according to the Gloabal Times. During a “stream”, which included a live video, the young woman said: “This is probably my last video because I have suffered from depression for a long time.” Known under the nickname “Luoxiaomaomaozi”, she explained that she had been hospitalized for more than two months. She said her friends knew she had been diagnosed with depression.





Did she really want to kill herself?

It was then that the influencer took out the pesticide. In the comments of the live video some were calling for the product to be “quick drinking” while others were threatening to call the police. The young woman contacted the emergency services shortly after the end of her video. The caregivers were rushed to hospital and failed to keep her alive. She died on Friday October 15.

According to an acquaintance close to the victim quoted by Ichuan Guancha, a Chinese media outlet, the victim did not intend to commit suicide but wanted to attract the attention of her boyfriend. The family of the deceased wants justice to be done and that Internet users who have watched the scene live pay.

The moderation of the “lives” in question

This case revives the question of moderation of live videos on social networks. “Analysis processes with artificial intelligence on certain keywords and the consideration of live user reports should be put in place to monitor live content,” said researcher Zhu Wei, interviewed by the Global Times.