Some people could be genetically immune to Covid

“SARS-CoV-2 infections exhibit enormous inter-individual variability, ranging from asymptomatic infections to life-threatening illnesses”, writes a consortium of physicians specializing in infectious diseases, immunology and genetics. Coming from all over the world (United States, Brazil, Netherlands, Greece and France), they are convinced that asymptomatic individuals have a specificity to exploit: they would be genetically immune to Covid-19. These scientists want to find them in order to study their genetics to develop treatments.

The consortium published an article in the journal Nature Immunology, titled “A Global Initiative to Dissect the Human Genetic Basis of Resistance to SARS-CoV-2 Infection”. According to him, “The clinical variability of the response to infection” could be explained by human genetic factors. To support its hypothesis, the research team makes an unstoppable argument: Families have reported all but one member to be infected, suggesting “That some highly exposed individuals may be resistant to infection with this virus”.

Asymptotics, liberators of the world of tomorrow?

While the Covid-19 vaccines arrived quickly enough to stem the pandemic, the scientists who conducted the study argue that people with potentially genetically immune hold the key to the most effective treatment against the virus.





Natural immunities have always been studied and explored to fight viruses like HIV in order to find cures. Despite the low knowledge on “Human genetic and immunological basis for innate resistance to SARS-CoV-2”, experts believe that asymptomatics are sufficient evidence to guide treatment research in this direction.

Scientists suggest setting up a four-step process to find these individuals, recruit them and study them, writes Futurism. Their quest would begin with uninfected cases in a family affected by Covid-19.

“We will then consider individuals exposed to an index case without personal protective equipment, for at least one hour per day, and during the first three to five days of symptoms in the index case”, is it described. The process will continue with “Individuals with a negative PCR result during the test and negative serological results obtained four weeks after exposure”. Finally, scientists will assess “T cell responses specific to SARS-CoV-2 in resistant candidate individuals and [compareront] their responses with those of individuals infected with SARS-CoV-2 ”.

4,000 people have already answered the call of the consortium of doctors, but they are looking for more. It is possible to register on the Covid Human Genetic Effort website.