Spectacular turn of events ! Didier Raoult refused to get in the taxi to join Morandini Live

He was announced as the exceptional guest of Morandini Live Wednesday, October 20, 2021. Only, during the broadcast, the host, Jean-Marc Morandini announced that Didier Raoult had refused to get in the taxi to join the set .

Jean-Marc Morandini was very surprised at the way Didier Raoult, Wednesday, October 20, 2021. While the epidemiologist was to be present on the plateau of Morandini Live to answer the journalist’s questions and promote his book Beyond the case, he did not get in the taxi sent by the show’s teams to his hotel. In any case, this is explained by Jean-Marc Morandini, live on CNews. “He didn’t get in the cab, so he’s not here right now. We have no news from Didier Raoult immediately so we will probably try to call him to find out what is happening to him.. He confirmed to us yesterday that he was coming on the show and that he was therefore going to shift his train to come and answer my questions.“, he confided while he was very surprised by this way of doing things.

Far from wanting to be defeated, the host asked his teams to try to reach him so that he speaks live so that he explains why he did not respect his commitment. A few minutes later, the teacher was on the air on the phone and wanted to apologize to the journalist. “I’m not coming but I’m talking to you so it’s already not bad“, launched Didier Raoult while this situation was not sufficient for Jean-Marc Morandini.

Didier Raoult was at the station to join Marseille

“It’s not cool to crash us like that. We have been announcing you since yesterday, we are happy to receive you and we have the feeling of being planted. “”I am sorry. As I am full of good wills, I told you yes without taking the time to check my schedule“Said Didier Raoult to justify his absence. While he was at the Gare de Lyon to take a train to reach Marseille, Jean-Marc Morandini offered to send him a taxi and shift his train ticket. At the insistence of the journalist, he accepted this proposal. Morandini Live at the very end of the program.

