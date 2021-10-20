“Star Academy” is 20 years old: where are the singers revealed by the tele-hooks?

TELE-CROCHET – It was 20 years ago. On October 20, 2001, TF1 broadcast the very first premium of season 1 of its cult musical tele-hook, the star Academy. If the show is not the first of its kind in France (ahead of a few weeks by Popstars), it nevertheless left a lasting mark on its time by its format (mixing reality TV and music competitions), but also by its candidates. The late Grégory Lemarchal, Nolwenn Leroy, Jenifer, Emma Daumas, Élodie Frégé or Olivia Ruiz, the list goes on.

It’s simple, the Star Ac completely changed the French television landscape. Its impact is still felt today, even thirteen years after the end of the program, since the tele-hooks (in particular embodied by the New star and The Voice) have become commonplace on television. There too, some artists, such as Julien Doré, Louane, Kendji Girac, Amel Bent, Amir or even Slimane, have made a name for themselves thanks to their broadcasts.

But for this special anniversary, The HuffPost was also interested in “other” candidates, those about which we speak less once the cameras are off. In the history of the star Academy nearly 150 candidates took part in the different seasons. Add to that the participants of the 10 seasons of The Voice, of the 13 seasons of New star and 5 of Popstars: suspiciously, more than 600 aspiring artists have gone through these programs since 2001.

What have they become? The search for testimonials was difficult, many of them not responding to our requests. The aftermath of these shows is indeed a sensitive subject for some, even two decades later. We were nevertheless able to speak with two former participants of the star Academy, Tina Tictone (season 4) and Joanna Lagrave (season 8). The two thirties are only partly or more in the music.

“When I came out of ‘Star Ac’, I wanted to play my own songs”

Fully fulfilled, the ex-candidates spoke at length about their post-Star Ac. “A billion things have happened since the end of my season, it’s been 16 years,” explains the first, admitting in all honesty that these years allowed him to have the necessary distance to broach the subject. “When I left the show, I just wanted to play my own songs. I was very stubborn, even too much ”. And to add: “I had them with me before entering the program, and obviously if I did the Star Ac, it was to release my record ”.

At the time, the young woman nevertheless found herself confronted with another reality. “We quickly realize that they want to place songs, more than to have singer-songwriters”. An observation shared by Joanna Lagrave, semi-finalist of her season in 2008: “After the show, I worked on a first album, but the project was aborted. I was young, I wanted to make my music, but I was surrounded by people who didn’t listen to me too much ”.

The latter, who confesses to have “sent everything to the ground” at the time, was not discouraged for all that, taking part in particular in the musical show. Once upon a time Joe Dassin in 2010. She also keeps it in fond memories: “It was a new group experience after the Star Ac, I was surrounded by nine brilliant colleagues ”. Very close then to represent France at Eurovision in 2014 (she was in the finalist trio), the houses of disc have preferred Twin Twin (which will finish last). “I was preparing two singles that were totally mine and I was asked to go sing the French variety”, she regrets.

Same outcome on The Voice, where it ultimately did not go before the jury during the blind auditions. ”Emotionally, I ran out of juice. I had spent a lot of energy there, ”she says. And to develop: “I was offered things that did not suit me, but I wanted to remain faithful to what made me happy”. “Tired”, the young woman therefore decided to take a break before discovering a passion for painting, which she had been practicing since 2011. “I had never seen it as a potential profession”, she reveals . “It was then that I was able to be totally in control of what I was creating”. The latter has also launched a YouTube channel.





Formatting of candidates?

A course that echoes that of Tina Tictone. “I really wanted to defend my songs and go on stage. A few months after the Star Ac, I put on a tour, ”she says. “It was a bit of a crazy idea, but I didn’t realize it because I didn’t know what my image was with people”. The singer was then able to do several dates in certain well-known venues such as La Cigale, exploring in particular a very underground style, “far from that of the general public” according to her words.

“Then I had an electric shock. I realized that I had only been making music since I was 17, ”she explains. Wanting to explore something else, Tina Tictone, also passionate about painting, decided to stop everything to study applied art and graphic art. Free-lance artistic director for 5 years, the former candidate of the Star Ac 4 then became a mural painter. Faced with the insistence of her former team, the latter also resumed her singing career, performing in particular at Solidays in 2019 and preparing a project for January 2022.

A change of career for one, a double job for the other, these two situations are however far from isolated. Outstanding example: Magalie Vaé, winner of the star Academy in 2005, has now converted into comedy and events. “I make my own choices and above all I follow my own desires! No one dictates anything to me and I think that’s what being an artist is, ”she said in March 2021 in the show. 50 ′ inside on TF1.

Contacted by The HuffPost about this phenomenon, Bertrand Hellio, author of the book Become a music professional confirms: “There are systematic attempts at formatting. These shows cannot correspond to any type of artist. They are intended for a very large audience so obviously singers with a ‘niche’ style are at a disadvantage ”.

Increasingly fierce competition

He adds: “There are more and more people in France who want to get started and make a living from music. When we compare with the 80s, it seems to me that there are four times more ”. But who says more people necessarily means more competition, the author is also clear on this subject: “There are four times as many people, but not four times as many places”.

But then, how did the record companies manage this influx of neo-singers ready to make a career? Those we contacted did not respond. According to Bertrand Hellio, the arrival of tele-hooks has enabled them to “limit the risks” by signing certain talents that came from them. “They can already be based on public support, by making a preselection. They already have an idea of ​​who is potentially the most carrier ”.

The one who teaches at Celsa in particular goes even further: “Their strategy is short-term, it is an outright marketing coup. Tele-hooks being very recurrent, I don’t think they have in mind to make them last, with rare exceptions ”. The writer recognizes it nevertheless, it is easier to break through today: “Participating in these programs allows candidates to benefit from media coverage which is usually extremely difficult to obtain”.

The fact remains that despite a journey that is sometimes strewn with pitfalls, Tina Tictone and Joanna Lagrave both have fond memories of their time at the star Academy. The second was also able to find its former comrades during the special anniversary bonus, which will be broadcast on October 30 on TF1. “It was very intense. I didn’t expect to be so moved when I came back to a television set, ”she confides.

