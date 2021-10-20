Starfield: Bethesda’s Xbox Exclusive Unveils Artwork From Its Solar System | Xbox one

A little over a year from its release, Bethesda continues to titillate future Starfield players by offering to discover a little more about the lore of the RPG. If we had already had the opportunity to know more thanks to the trailer for E3 and some artworks, we still do not know almost everything about this new license.

A little history on the factions of Starfield

The Design Director at Bethesda Game Studios today presents one of the areas of Colonial Systems, the solar system in which Starfield takes place. 20 years before the events of the game, two factions clashed outside the solar system in an area that spans a distance of 50 light years. Indeed, in 2330, the Colonial Union and the Liber Astra Confederation waged the bloody Colonial War.





Despite having made peace today, human threats persist from the Mercenaries of Eclipse, the violent Siderans, the pirates of the Scarlet Fleet, and the religious fanatics of House Va’ruun.

This video allows us to have a new overview of the cities of Starfield, but also the large expanses that are just waiting to be explored by the Constellation of which the player will be a member. In view of the equipment of the hostile factions, it will be necessary to prepare well!

Starfield’s date is still set for November 11, 2022, so let’s hope it doesn’t get pushed back as well. The game is only available on Xbox Series X | S and PC, and will of course be available directly in Xbox Game Pass.