Starfield: New info unveiled on the Xbox exclusive!

Announced in 2018 via a very brief teaser, Starfield made a strong comeback at E3, where we found out about the game’s first trailer and its release date. However, we had to wait a bit to know the status of the game, developed by Bethesda and therefore by Microsoft.

When Starfield was announced, Bethesda was still a stand-alone publisher / developer, dealing with Arkane Studios in particular. Everything changes in September 2021, when Microsoft announced the takeover of Zenimax (founded by the creators of Bethesda), and therefore of Bethesda. So when Starfield reappears during the Xbox Games Showcase at E3 to tell us its release on November 11, 2022, we wonder what its status is. The firm response came a few weeks later, allowing us to confirm that Starfield will be an exclusive title to the Xbox ecosystem, and that it will integrate the Game Pass upon release.

Today we learn a little bit more, thanks to a book of developers published by Bethesda. We discover that the game will take place in the 2330s, in a system called The Settled Systems, which is located in a little corner of the Milky Way, our galaxy. The developers are even more precise than that since they tell us that this system is about 50 light years from our solar system. About 20 years before the events of the game, the two biggest factions in the area, The United Colonies and Freestar Collective have fought a terrible war.





Supporting Artworks Emil Pagliarulo, Director of Design, explains that the two groups now live in a precarious peace, but that many places, inhabited by mercenaries, pirates, violent groups and religious fanatics of House Va’ruum, remain particularly dangerous. The organization Constellation, which will include the player avatar, is responsible for unravel the mysteries of the system. Who knows, maybe at the end of the road hides a discovery that will change the course of history? Response in a little over a year on PC and Xbox Series.