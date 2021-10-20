Stef: The Stef group gains a foothold in the British market by acquiring Langdon from the Nagel group

(BFM Bourse) – European leader in refrigeration logistics, the French group has signed a memorandum of understanding to buy the British company Langdon Group from its competitor Nagel. On a proforma 2020 basis, the operation represents an increase of nearly 20% in Stef’s activity, which should thus approach one billion euros in turnover for a full year.

The STEF group and its German counterpart, Nagel, announced on Tuesday evening the signing of a protocol concerning the acquisition of Langdon Group Ltd by STEF.

A national specialist in temperature-controlled transport, Langdon Group is also a major player in the import-export of fresh and frozen food products between the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. Its 1,400 employees and eight sites, well distributed geographically, allow it to serve 20,000 recipients throughout Britain. Each year, the company processes nearly 2.7 million pallets and in 2020 achieved a turnover of 164 million euros.

For the Nagel group, this operation leads to concentrate its resources on its European activities, while allowing it to continue to rely on a solid partner in the United Kingdom. The acquisition will indeed be accompanied by the signing of a distribution agreement, allowing Nagel to continue to use the Langdon Group distribution network for its UK operations and Langdon Group to continue to offer its customers its usual services to Germany, Central and Northern Europe, in addition to excellent coverage in Southern Europe via the STEF network.





For the French group, the acquisition of Langdon Group marks an additional strategic step in the construction of its European network, which began over 30 years ago.

“We are delighted with this signing, which represents a unique opportunity to extend our geographic coverage to an eighth country: the United Kingdom. It fits perfectly into our strategy of pure player European food supply chain. This acquisition will allow us to offer our customers, producers and distributors a transport and logistics offer throughout Western Europe and to support them in their development beyond the EU. We are impatient to explore all the synergies that we can create together and to welcome these new employees within the STEF Group “, welcomed CEO Stanislas Lemor, whose family also controls the majority of the capital.

The transaction, the amount of which has not yet been disclosed, is expected to close at the end of the year, subject to regulatory approval.

Guillaume Bayre – © 2021 BFM Bourse