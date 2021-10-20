Steve Bruce’s poignant confessions after his ouster

What follows after this advertisement

“Newcastle confirm that Steve Bruce has left his coaching position by mutual consent. He is leaving the Magpies after more than two years in charge of the team, and having led the club to 13th and 12th places in the Premier League for the past two seasons and reaching the quarter-finals of the Emirates FA Cup and the Carabao Cup. Newcastle United would like to express their gratitude to Steve for his contribution and wish him well for the future. “ History will remember that the new Saudi investors waited for Steve Bruce’s 1,000th game on a Premier League bench before sacking him.

Unfortunately for the main protagonist, this symbolic moment ended with a 3-2 loss to Tottenham at Saint James’ Park. The English technician therefore leaves the Magpies at a worrying nineteenth place in the standings. If his time at Newcastle will not remain engraved in stone with the fans, it will leave some scars on the former central defender. As soon as his eviction is formalized, Bruce will have to heal the many wounds. And to believe his interview in the columns of Telegraph this Wednesday, it will take time to digest. The former Manchester United player readily admits it, nothing seemed to be able to reach him at the time of his induction on the bench of the Magpies.





The dice were loaded for Steve Bruce

But the latter quickly realized that it was not the ideal choice in the eyes of the public. And the noose quickly tightened around him. “When I got to Newcastle I thought I could cope with whatever was offered to me, but it was very, very hard. I was never really wanted, I felt people wanted me to fail, I read people who constantly said that I was going to fail, that I was useless, a big waste of money, a tactically stupid manager, unfit, and so on and of the best. And this, from day one, “ loose the ex-manager of Newcastle visibly very affected by the situation. Bruce crystallized the sometimes harsh criticism of observers, but the technician held on. Against all odds, with the will to get involved as never before in the service of his club. Steve Bruce thought he would turn public opinion by obtaining positive results with his team. Hypothesis quickly swept away with the back of the hand by the person concerned.

“When we had good results it was’ yes but the style of football sucks’ or I was just ‘lucky. It was ridiculous and persistent, even when the results were good. I wanted it to work so badly, “ reveals bitter the native of Corbridge. Before showing all his attachment to Newcastle and its history, and recalling that if the Magpies had been relegated, the PIF would probably not have bought the club. “I was so proud to be the manager of Newcastle United, even in the dark times I was determined to continue and keep this club in the Premier League. Rumors of a buyout were persistent, but they would not have bought the club had it been relegated. Everyone knew it. The only mission given to me was to keep the club in the Premier League. There was no money to strengthen the team. The Covid ruined the club, there was practically nothing to spend this summer, but I did not want to leave the ship “. It is with a delicate economic context that Steve Bruce had to compose to keep the boat afloat. An insufficient argument, however, to complete convincing the new shareholder to leave him the destinies of the first team until next June …