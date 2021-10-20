Stocks to watch tomorrow on the Paris Stock Exchange – Thursday, October 21, 2021

(AOF) – Atos

The digital services company will report its third quarter revenue.

Aubay

Aubay’s consolidated turnover amounted to 111.6 million euros for the third quarter of 2021. It breaks down equally into 55.8 million for France and 55.8 million for International. The performances in France and internationally are still very homogeneous, like the second quarter, with double-digit growth rates of + 11.4% and + 12.4% respectively. The activity rate is still at a high level and stands at 95.0% against 94.5% a year earlier.

Biomerious

The specialist in in vitro diagnostics will publish its sales for the third quarter.

Boiron

The specialist in homeopathic preparations will publish (after market close) its turnover for the third quarter.

crossroads

Carrefour published sales including tax of 20.47 billion euros in the third quarter of 2021, up 4% year-on-year based on reported figures and 0.8% on a like-for-like basis. An increase that includes the gasoline effect, favorable up to + 2% (increase in the price of the barrel and recovery in volumes). Over two years, sales growth reached 9.2% on a comparable basis, a pace close to the second quarter of 2021.

Compagnie des Alpes

The operator of ski areas and theme parks will publish its annual turnover.

Edenred

The prepaid services specialist for businesses and employees will publish its third quarter revenue.

Eurofins Scientific

The group of analytical laboratories will publish its sales for the third quarter.

Fnac Darty

The distributor of cultural and leisure products will report its third quarter sales.

Getlink





The Channel Tunnel concessionaire will publish its turnover for the third quarter.

Hermes

The luxury group will publish (before market) its turnover for the third quarter.

L’Oreal

The cosmetics giant will publish (after market close) its turnover for the third quarter.

Pernod Ricard

The wines and spirits group will publish its sales for the first quarter.

Plastic Omnium

The automotive supplier will publish its sales for the third quarter.

Rexel

The distributor of electrical equipment will publish (before market) its turnover for the third quarter.

Savencia

The food group will publish its turnover for the third quarter.

Soitec

Soitec recorded consolidated sales of 192.7 million euros in the second quarter of its 2021-2022 fiscal year, up 36.9% compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year. This increase is the result of 40% growth at constant exchange rates combined with a negative exchange rate effect of 3.2% (no scope effect).

Technip Energies

The group will publish (before market) its results for the third quarter.

Vivendi

The media and communications group will publish its third quarter revenue.

Voltalia

During the third quarter of 2021, Voltalia’s consolidated revenues reached 102.7 million euros, up 67% year-on-year (+ 68% at constant exchange rates). They thus cross for the first time the threshold of 100 million euros of income for a single quarter. Cumulative consolidated revenues over the first nine months of fiscal 2021 amounted to € 253.6 million, up 69% over one year (+ 77% at constant exchange rates).